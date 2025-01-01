2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>--- All prices are plus HST </span><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>--- Licensing fees $59 </span></span><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>--- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699 </span></p>

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

149,964 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12729945

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1751980457
  2. 1751980456
  3. 1751980456
  4. 1751980456
  5. 1751980456
  6. 1751980456
  7. 1751980456
  8. 1751980456
  9. 1751980456
  10. 1751980457
  11. 1751980457
  12. 1751980457
  13. 1751980457
  14. 1751980457
  15. 1751980457
  16. 1751980457
Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,964KM
VIN 2D4RN4DG8BR732475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 909888
  • Mileage 149,964 KM

Vehicle Description

--- All prices are plus HST --- Licensing fees $59 --- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in North York, ON
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad 180,995 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in North York, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 160,381 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury Collection for sale in North York, ON
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury Collection 257,677 KM $9,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan