2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 2 9 6 , 4 1 0 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8464632

8464632 VIN: 2D4RN4DG0BR777877

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 296,410 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bucket Seats Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

