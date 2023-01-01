Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

229,327 KM

Details

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

229,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9834599
  Stock #: 5536
  VIN: 3D4PG8BT535212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5536
  • Mileage 229,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, your go-to dealership for reliable used cars. We are excited to offer this 2011 Dodge Journey SXT in a sleek silver color with 229,000 kilometers. This vehicle is perfect for families or individuals who need plenty of space and comfort for their daily commutes or road trips. With a spacious interior, ample storage space, and a smooth ride, this Dodge Journey SXT is sure to impress.

Now, let's take a closer look at the vehicle specifications and safety features that come with this Dodge Journey SXT. The VIN number 3D4PG5FG8BT535212 reveals that this car comes equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine and an automatic transmission. It also has features such as keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, and power windows and locks. When it comes to safety, this Dodge Journey SXT has got you covered with features such as stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags. With these specifications and safety features, you can enjoy a comfortable and safe driving experience in this Dodge Journey SXT.

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, ONTARIO HST (13%) and ServiceOntario Licensing.

Vehicle Features

First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

