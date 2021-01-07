Menu
2011 Ford Crown Victoria

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,880

+ tax & licensing
$6,880

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

$6,880

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6573202
  • Stock #: 9161
  • VIN: 2FABP7EVXBX165890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9161
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!! JUST TRADED IN , EXTRA CLEAN NO RUST NO ACCIDENT SECOND OWNER WITH LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, SUPER RELIABLE Bullet Proof Engine, ITS NOT EX COP CRUISER!!!
Call for test drive

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

