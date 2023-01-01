2011 Ford Econoline

$11,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10546929

10546929 Stock #: A17459

A17459 VIN: 1FTNE1EW3BDA17459

Vehicle Details Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Full-Size Spare Tire ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 3.73 Axle Ratio Pwr steering Transmission oil cooler 120-amp alternator Electronic throttle control HD front/rear shock absorbers Battery saver feature Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Semi-float rear suspension Twin I-beam front suspension 4.6L SOHC FFV V8 FLEX FUEL ENGINE Interior Tilt Steering Column SecuriLock passive anti-theft system ash tray Black plastic stepwell pads Front vinyl headliner Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle Courtesy light switches on all doors Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dual note electric horn Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring Child tethers on designated seating positions Exterior Interval windshield wipers Sealed beam headlights Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors LT225/75R16E all-season BSW tires Trim Painted grille w/Ford oval Additional Features Front/rear black contour bumpers Inboard armrest on front seats LH/RH black cowl trim panels Medium flint-colour instrument panel-inc: tachometer Vinyl sunvisors (3) cupholders Side & rear glass not desired Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower fascia Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors w/LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror Front black vinyl floor covering *May substitute in place of carpet when 18B interior upgrade pkg is selected* 2 ton jack 8520# GVWR 138 wheelbase Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage centre & rear cargo Handling pkg-inc: front stabilizer bar Lights-inc: front dome

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.