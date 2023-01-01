Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Econoline

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-150 Commercial

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-150 Commercial

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 10546929
  2. 10546929
  3. 10546929
  4. 10546929
  5. 10546929
  6. 10546929
  7. 10546929
  8. 10546929
  9. 10546929
Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546929
  • Stock #: A17459
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW3BDA17459

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

auto air conditioning certified electric inverter shelf in roof rack ready to work

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.73 Axle Ratio
Pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
120-amp alternator
Electronic throttle control
HD front/rear shock absorbers
Battery saver feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Semi-float rear suspension
Twin I-beam front suspension
4.6L SOHC FFV V8 FLEX FUEL ENGINE

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
ash tray
Black plastic stepwell pads
Front vinyl headliner
Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle
Courtesy light switches on all doors

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note electric horn
Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring
Child tethers on designated seating positions

Exterior

Interval windshield wipers
Sealed beam headlights
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors
LT225/75R16E all-season BSW tires

Trim

Painted grille w/Ford oval

Additional Features

Front/rear black contour bumpers
Inboard armrest on front seats
LH/RH black cowl trim panels
Medium flint-colour instrument panel-inc: tachometer
Vinyl sunvisors
(3) cupholders
Side & rear glass not desired
Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower fascia
Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors w/LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror
Front black vinyl floor covering *May substitute in place of carpet when 18B interior upgrade pkg is selected*
2 ton jack
8520# GVWR
138 wheelbase
Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage
centre & rear cargo
Handling pkg-inc: front stabilizer bar
Lights-inc: front dome

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2015 RAM Cargo Van 1...
 250,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-450 Supe...
 378,943 KM
$45,000 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-250 Supe...
 297,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory