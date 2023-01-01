$11,500+ tax & licensing
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
416-787-7888
2011 Ford Econoline
Cargo Van E-150 Commercial
Location
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
130,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10546929
- Stock #: A17459
- VIN: 1FTNE1EW3BDA17459
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
auto air conditioning certified electric inverter shelf in roof rack ready to work
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.73 Axle Ratio
Pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
120-amp alternator
Electronic throttle control
HD front/rear shock absorbers
Battery saver feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Semi-float rear suspension
Twin I-beam front suspension
4.6L SOHC FFV V8 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
ash tray
Black plastic stepwell pads
Front vinyl headliner
Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle
Courtesy light switches on all doors
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note electric horn
Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring
Child tethers on designated seating positions
Exterior
Interval windshield wipers
Sealed beam headlights
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors
LT225/75R16E all-season BSW tires
Trim
Painted grille w/Ford oval
Additional Features
Front/rear black contour bumpers
Inboard armrest on front seats
LH/RH black cowl trim panels
Medium flint-colour instrument panel-inc: tachometer
Vinyl sunvisors
(3) cupholders
Side & rear glass not desired
Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower fascia
Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors w/LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror
Front black vinyl floor covering *May substitute in place of carpet when 18B interior upgrade pkg is selected*
2 ton jack
8520# GVWR
138 wheelbase
Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage
centre & rear cargo
Handling pkg-inc: front stabilizer bar
Lights-inc: front dome
