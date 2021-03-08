Menu
2011 Ford Edge

173,000 KM

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

4dr Limited FWD

2011 Ford Edge

4dr Limited FWD

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6665519
  • Stock #: 9177
  • VIN: 2FMDK3KC5BBB19230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9177
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED EDITION EXTRA CLEAN FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS!!! SUNROOF !!! BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAVIGATION !!! VERY RELIABLE WELL AFFORDABLE LUXURY SUV, call for test drive and financing approval!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

