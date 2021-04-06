+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Edge SEL AWD. As-Advertised Vehicle.
As Per OMVIC, “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition”
All In Price: $6,500 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 140,000 KM
Features - Cloth Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Chrome Door Handles, Remote Entry, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seat Driver, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.
Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!
SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY
Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6