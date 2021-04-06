Menu
2011 Ford Edge

140,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - AS-ADVERTISED

2011 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - AS-ADVERTISED

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 6897270
  Stock #: KEY-22
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC4BBA17540

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

2011 Ford Edge SEL AWD. As-Advertised Vehicle.

As Per OMVIC, "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition"

All In Price: $6,500 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 140,000 KM

Features - Cloth Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Chrome Door Handles, Remote Entry, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seat Driver, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

