2011 Ford Escape

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

4WD V6 XLT LOW MILLGAE LOW MILLAGE AUTOMATIC

4WD V6 XLT LOW MILLGAE LOW MILLAGE AUTOMATIC

Location

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533277
  • Stock #: C06735
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG1BKC06735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario Vehicle, Low Millage, Alloy Wheel, ALL Wheel Drive, Gray Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Air Condition, Power Windows, and Much More!!!

***Multi-point inspection***

Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!!

Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle.

Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.

Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal.

This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $699, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA.

To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://WWW.AUTOPIACARS.CA

**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING**

Our Indoor Showroom Located

2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1

(STEELES AND KEELE)

Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at Autopia Cars.Ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

