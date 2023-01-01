$10,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW 4WD CREW CAB 156" XLT
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
297,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10501206
- Stock #: A49022
- VIN: 1FT7W2B60BEA49022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 297,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F-250 for sale by dealer, automatic, 4x4, 6.2 gas, extended, 6 passenger crew cab, ready to work and certified, 297,000 kms, $10,500, . Contact Abraham at 416-428-7411, A and a Truck Sale, 916 Caledonia Rd, Toronto.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote hood release
accessory delay
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Dual rear seat grab handles
Colour-coordinated scuff plates
Black air conditioning vents w/chrome rings
Colour-coordinated full floor carpeting
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) -inc: engine immobilizer
Door activated or instrument panel switch operated dome lamp w/delay
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost
2-tonne mechanical jack
72 amp/hr battery
HD 157-amp alternator
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
6.2L SOHC EFI 16-valve V8 flex-fuel (E85) engine -inc: engine idle meter
Exterior
Interval wipers
Pickup box/cargo light
Solar tinted glass
Front/rear license plate brackets
Front fender vents
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps -inc: underhood service light
3-blink lane change signal
Safety
Driver & front passenger airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Rear door child safety locks
Hill start assist
SOS post crash alert system
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Dual electric horn
Colour-keyed safety belts -inc: height adjustable D-rings
Child seat tethers on all rear seats
Additional Features
Tailgate Assist
7-way/4-way connector
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock
Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist
Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case -inc: auto-locking front hubs w/manual override
rotary control on instrument panel
