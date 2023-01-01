Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-250

297,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW 4WD CREW CAB 156" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW 4WD CREW CAB 156" XLT

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 10501206
  2. 10501206
  3. 10501206
  4. 10501206
  5. 10501206
  6. 10501206
  7. 10501206
  8. 10501206
  9. 10501206
  10. 10501206
Contact Seller

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
297,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10501206
  • Stock #: A49022
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B60BEA49022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A49022
  • Mileage 297,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-250 for sale by dealer, automatic, 4x4, 6.2 gas, extended, 6 passenger crew cab, ready to work and certified, 297,000 kms, $10,500, . Contact Abraham at 416-428-7411, A and a Truck Sale, 916 Caledonia Rd, Toronto.


null

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote hood release
accessory delay
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Dual rear seat grab handles
Colour-coordinated scuff plates
Black air conditioning vents w/chrome rings
Colour-coordinated full floor carpeting
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) -inc: engine immobilizer
Door activated or instrument panel switch operated dome lamp w/delay

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost
2-tonne mechanical jack
72 amp/hr battery
HD 157-amp alternator
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
6.2L SOHC EFI 16-valve V8 flex-fuel (E85) engine -inc: engine idle meter

Exterior

Interval wipers
Pickup box/cargo light
Solar tinted glass
Front/rear license plate brackets
Front fender vents
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps -inc: underhood service light
3-blink lane change signal

Safety

Driver & front passenger airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Rear door child safety locks
Hill start assist
SOS post crash alert system
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Dual electric horn
Colour-keyed safety belts -inc: height adjustable D-rings
Child seat tethers on all rear seats

Additional Features

Tailgate Assist
7-way/4-way connector
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock
Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist
Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case -inc: auto-locking front hubs w/manual override
rotary control on instrument panel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2010 Ford Econoline ...
 155,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 2WD ...
 220,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2015 Isuzu NQR DSL C...
 70,000 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory