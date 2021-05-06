2011 Ford F-350

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$32,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7124209

7124209 Stock #: 4518

4518 VIN: 1FT8W3BT4BEA44518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Transmission Overdrive Switch

