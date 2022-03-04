Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

189,100 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

SES

2011 Ford Fiesta

SES

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-665-1000

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

189,100KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Listing ID: 8540054
  VIN: 3FADP4FJ3BM126637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Fiesta SES
SUBROOFHEATED SEATSLEATHERBLUETOOTHCRUISE CONTROL

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


647-703-2620


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

