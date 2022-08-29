2011 Ford Ranger

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$18,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9239248

9239248 Stock #: 2770

2770 VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA22770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.