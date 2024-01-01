$5,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Ford Transit Connect
114.6" XLT w/rear & side door glass
2011 Ford Transit Connect
114.6" XLT w/rear & side door glass
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
170,000KM
Used
VIN NM0LS6BN8BI045401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
Dome Light
cupholders
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Pwr windows w/solar tint
Front overhead storage shelf
Tibbe key
Dual front sunvisors w/passenger mirror
Rear cargo door stowage
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering
150-amp alternator
2.0L DOHC SEFI I4 ENGINE
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension w/variable rate springs
Rear multi-leaf spring suspension w/gas pressurized shock absorbers
3.96 final drive ratio
500 CCA battery
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver/front passenger airbags
Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side airbags
Safety belts w/pretensioners and energy management retractors
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Halogen Headlamps
P205/65R15 all-season tires
Front/rear colour-keyed bumpers
Black bodyside & wheel lip mouldings
Black bar-style grille
Pwr heated mirrors w/dual side spotters
180 degree rear cargo doors
Additional Features
Rear Wiper Washer
Passenger airbag occupancy sensor
Rear cargo door privacy glass
Front/rear vinyl floor covering
(2) 12V pwr outlets in front
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) brakes
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: auxiliary input jack
(2) speakers
Dual sliding cargo doors w/glass
15 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
114.6 wheelbase
50 AH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
2011 Ford Transit Connect