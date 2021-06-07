Menu
2011 GMC Canyon

171,056 KM

Details

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2011 GMC Canyon

2011 GMC Canyon

SLT

2011 GMC Canyon

SLT

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

171,056KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7212098
  • Stock #: L0754
  • VIN: 1GTH6NFE1B8107404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 171,056 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Email CrediCar

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

