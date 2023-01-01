Menu
2011 GMC Savana

174,000 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2011 GMC Savana

2011 GMC Savana

2011 GMC Savana

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803971
  • VIN: 1GTW7FCA2B1153554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 GMC SAVANA G2500

 

 

certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INK.

 

Up to 3 Years warranty available,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

 

Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

We're located @

 

1270 Finch Avenue W

 

M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

HAGGLE FREE 

NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

 

Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Newmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Welland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitby, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

