2011 GMC Sierra 1500

90,020 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Reg Cab 119.0" WT

12129447

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Reg Cab 119.0" WT

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,020KM
VIN 1GTN1TEXXBZ179835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,020 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS, 2WD, EXCELLENT CONDITION!

4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 150 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 

**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!

FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $999 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 8.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 

CERTIFICATION** All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $799, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.** 

WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"

 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CUP HOLDERS
Driver Information Centre
Accessory pwr outlets
head restraints
Electronic immobilizer
Base decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
Single two-sided key
GVWR
Pick up box

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
(4) speakers

Convenience

Console

Safety

airbag
seat belts
air bag
Side guard door beams
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Rear
Side Curtain
SUNSHADES
Generator
All Windows
Floor Covering
Chrome
4 Wheel ABS
speedometer
bumpers
fuel level
MIRRORS
BLACK
ENGINE
brakes
Front
engine hours
transmission temp
oil life
relearn tire position
remote key relearn
feature setting menus such as language function
Tools
Theft Deterrent
Instrumentation
MANUAL FOLDING
Defogger
Glass
Axle
solar-ray
tilt-wheel
145 amp
Chassis equipment
Child safety restraints
Door trim panels
LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Lights
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system
adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
backup lamps
chrome with step pad
colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
deluxe
demand-type washer system
dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry
driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
dual automatic halogen composite
moulded plastic
odometer with trip odometer
overhead
roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
windshield and side window
Mirror
prismatic with soft vinyl trim
rearview
Vinyl
backlit IP switches
2900 kg (6400 lb)
antilock
front disc and rear drum
seat-mounted side-impact
OSRV mirror LH/RH
displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer
left hand with pocket
left/right hand padded
frontal dual stage
Air dam
Steering wheel & column
driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
mechanical jack and wheel wrench
black surround
right hand with visor mirror
4.3L MFI V6
manual single zone
solid smooth ride -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers (N/A w/Z82 Trailering)
includes black bumper top cap
3.23 ratio (REQ: LU3 or L20 Engine)

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222

2011 GMC Sierra 1500