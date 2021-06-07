Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

239,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT,4x4,LEATHER.ALL TERRAIN

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT,4x4,LEATHER.ALL TERRAIN

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7184375
  • Stock #: 7418
  • VIN: 3GTP2WE31BG138417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 GMC SIERRA,4X4,CREW CAB

VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 8 CYLINDERS, 5.3L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE, CAR FAX PROVIDED.LEATHER ,4X4,CREW CAB

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED.FOR 595 $  ,SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALE AVAILABLE

UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

AUTO REV                  

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Dear auto rev Inc guest

We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding

 Auto rev inc

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

416-828-0075
