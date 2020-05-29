Menu
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-2,AWD NO ACCIDENT,LOW KM

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-2,AWD NO ACCIDENT,LOW KM

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5092214
  • Stock #: 9181
  • VIN: 2CTFLTEC9B6449181
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 GMC TERRIAN ,LOW KM ,NO ACCIDENT AWD,SLE MODEL

VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 4 CYLINDERS, 2.4L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE, CLEAN CAR FAX PROVIDED.NO ACCIDENT,AWD,SLE MODELTHIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED FOR 495$UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776 WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCKWe finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.AUTO REV 4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COMWEB SITE: https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday 10:00AM to 7:00PM Saturdays 10:00AM to 5:00PMCLOSED on SundaysDear auto rev Inc guest We are pleased to announce that our store is now OPEN , we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding Auto rev inc

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

