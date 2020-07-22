Menu
2011 GMC Terrain

163,465 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5406830
  • Stock #: 0729
  • VIN: 2CTALMEC2B6431038
Sale Price

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

163,465KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE LTD., OMVIC and UCDA registered, ready to serve you!

Location: 100 Turbine Drive, Unit 1. North York. M9L 2S2. 

Phone:  905-782-2676.

Office: 416-742-5095.

2011 GMC TERRAIN

- Gorgeous red color, clean, rear view camera, bluetooth, spacious, alloy wheels!!

Sale Price: $6, 750 + TAXES + LICENSING.

- Sale price includes standard safety certificate.

Call Jesus today to book a test drive or for more information at 905 782 2676.

We appreciate your interest. 

FARFANS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

