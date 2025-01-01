2011 Honda Accord

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,569 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNRROF, POWER SEAT, ALLOY WHEELS, PWR GRP, BLUETOOTH AND MORE OPTONS.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system

Interior

Map Lights
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Security alarm system
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Outside temp indicator
Maintenance Minder system
Sunglasses holder
Front & rear door pockets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Driver & front passenger active head restraints
Centre console w/storage compartment
Warning chime
Remote release w/locks -inc: fuel filler door & interior trunk
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration
Rear seat heater ducts -inc: rear console ventilation

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
P225/50R17 all-season tires
Pwr tilt moonroof
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: illuminated switches

Media / Nav / Comm

aux input jack
XM satellite radio -inc: 3-month trial subscription
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Additional Features

Subwoofer
MP3/WMA playback
anti-theft feature
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
USB Input
17 aluminum alloy wheels
270-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners
front adjustable anchors

2011 Honda Accord