2011 Honda Accord

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,830

+ tax & licensing
$9,830

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

2011 Honda Accord

2011 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 Auto EX

2011 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 Auto EX

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

$9,830

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6665522
  • VIN: 1HGCP2F7XBA804393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEAN LOW KM FULLY LOADED WITH SUNROOF ALLOYS HEATED POWER SEATS AND MORE, SUPER RELIABLE WELL AFFORDABLE TOP QUALITY JAPANESE HONDA
CALL TEXT FOR TEST DRIVE AND FINANCING APPROVAL

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

