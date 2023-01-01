$9,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Accord
SE
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
189,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9834605
- VIN: 1HGCP2F61BA800465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5571
- Mileage 189,740 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle comes equipped with a variety of features to ensure a safe and enjoyable driving experience. The VIN 1HGCP2F61BA800465 reveals that this Accord SE includes a sunroof, allowing you to soak up the sunshine on those warm summer days. In addition, the alloy wheels provide a sleek and stylish appearance while offering better handling and improved fuel efficiency. Safety features include airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, ensuring that you and your passengers stay protected on the road. Overall, this 2011 Honda Accord SE is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish sedan.
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, ONTARIO HST (13%) and ServiceOntario Licensing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.44 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
160 watts
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Front struts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
