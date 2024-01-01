Menu
Account
Sign In
Selling a 2011 Honda Civic . The car is CERTIFIED . four-door brakes and rotors were just done, new muffler . New sway bar end links . It comes with two sets of wheels and two sets of tires summer and winter AC works great heating works great<br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!

2011 Honda Civic

131,543 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G/SERVICE RECORDS/EXTRA SNOW TIRES &ALLOY WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle
12019867

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G/SERVICE RECORDS/EXTRA SNOW TIRES &ALLOY WHEEL

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,543KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F42BH014487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling a 2011 Honda Civic . The car is CERTIFIED . four-door brakes and rotors were just done, new muffler . New sway bar end links . It comes with two sets of wheels and two sets of tires summer and winter AC works great heating works great

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T HIGHLINE for sale in North York, ON
2017 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T HIGHLINE 115,195 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS TOURING 6-SPEED for sale in North York, ON
2011 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS TOURING 6-SPEED 86,856 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive for sale in North York, ON
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 108,956 KM $27,950 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-743-XXXX

(click to show)

416-743-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Civic