2011 Honda Civic
DX-G/SERVICE RECORDS/EXTRA SNOW TIRES &ALLOY WHEEL
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
Used
131,543KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F42BH014487
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,543 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling a 2011 Honda Civic . The car is CERTIFIED . four-door brakes and rotors were just done, new muffler . New sway bar end links . It comes with two sets of wheels and two sets of tires summer and winter AC works great heating works great
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
