Used
198,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG1B39BH002414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HONDA CIVIC COUPE ,MANGER SPECIAL  FOR LOW BUDGET LOOKING FOR CAR

 

Clean Unit, well maintain,4 Cylinder 1.8L Automatic Transmissions, Clean Title, Carfax Provided. Expand Vehicle Features below to see the available options for this vehicle.

 

This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $695.

 

SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE

TRADE-INS ACCEPTED

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

 

At Auto Rev, we do our best to secure the best experience for our customers. That is why we have created the best Warranty Packages possible with our Partners, to really get you your money's worth. 3-Year Warranty available with up to $4000/claim for purchase on this vehicle! For more information, please call us at now at 416-636-7776

 

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

