<div>*ONE OWNER + NO ACCIDENTS*</div><div><br></div>HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL<div>ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</div><div>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</div><div><br></div><div>DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst includes:</div><div><ul><li>rustproofing</li><li>synthetic oil/filter change</li><li>new suspension/brakes/tire guarantee</li><li>engine/transmission 30 day warranty</li><li>professional detailing package</li></ul></div><div><br></div><div>2011 Honda Civic 4 Door Sedan</div><div> </div><div>Auto, FWD, 1.8L 4cyl, Gas</div><div> </div><div>*204,000KM*</div><div><br></div><div>$4,889+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>Features:</div><div><ul><li>Two Sets Of Keys</li><li>Air Conditioning</li><li>Power Windows</li><li>Power Locks</li></ul></div><div>*DEALER MAINTAINED* </div><div> </div><div>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</div><div> </div><div>(647) 685-3345</div><div>John Taraboulsi</div><div><br></div><div>#24</div><div>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</div><div>TORONTO, ON</div><div> </div><div>WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div>

2011 Honda Civic

204,000 KM

$4,889

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

13466805

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$4,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,000KM
VIN 2HGFA1F41BH002721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER + NO ACCIDENTS*
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOLON PARLE FRANÇAISإحنا بنتكلم عربي
DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst includes:
  • rustproofing
  • synthetic oil/filter change
  • new suspension/brakes/tire guarantee
  • engine/transmission 30 day warranty
  • professional detailing package

2011 Honda Civic 4 Door Sedan Auto, FWD, 1.8L 4cyl, Gas *204,000KM*
$4,889+HST/LICENSING
Features:
  • Two Sets Of Keys
  • Air Conditioning
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
*DEALER MAINTAINED*  Clean Title & CARFAX Available (647) 685-3345John Taraboulsi
#244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2TORONTO, ON WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
$4,889

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2011 Honda Civic