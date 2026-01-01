$4,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Honda Civic
DX-G
2011 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
416-990-9785
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
313,658KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F48BH014543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 313,658 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
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$4,450
+ taxes & licensing>
Meero Auto Sales & Services
416-990-9785
2011 Honda Civic