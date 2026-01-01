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Used 2011 Honda Civic DX-G for sale in North York, ON

2011 Honda Civic

313,658 KM

Details Features

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

Watch This Vehicle
14406975

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8

416-990-9785

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
313,658KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F48BH014543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 313,658 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Meero Auto Sales & Services

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-990-XXXX

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416-990-9785

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$4,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Meero Auto Sales & Services

416-990-9785

2011 Honda Civic