2011 Honda Civic

263,000 KM

Details

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto DX-G

2011 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto DX-G

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

263,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8516660
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F48BH002537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Civic Sdn 4dr Auto DX-G Automatic 1.8L 4-Cyl Gasoline
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.


Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
