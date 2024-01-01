Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Honda CR-V

31,211 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,211KM
VIN 5J6RE4H72BL826474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,211 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Compass
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
digital trip meter
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Dual-deck cargo shelf
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
Upper & lower glove compartments
Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
RealTime 4-wheel drive
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Chrome grille inserts
Chrome tailgate garnish
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Auto-on/off headlights

Additional Features

Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
17 5-spoke alloy wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Island Inc.

Used 2018 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in North York, ON
2018 Toyota Camry XSE 158,629 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class HB B 250 Sports Tourer for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class HB B 250 Sports Tourer 133,028 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX CVT HB for sale in North York, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX CVT HB 88,618 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Island Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

Contact Seller
2011 Honda CR-V