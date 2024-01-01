$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
4WD 5dr EX-L
2011 Honda CR-V
4WD 5dr EX-L
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,211KM
VIN 5J6RE4H72BL826474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,211 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Compass
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
digital trip meter
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Dual-deck cargo shelf
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
Upper & lower glove compartments
Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Mechanical
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
RealTime 4-wheel drive
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Chrome grille inserts
Chrome tailgate garnish
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Auto-on/off headlights
Additional Features
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
17 5-spoke alloy wheels
Email Auto Island Inc.
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
