<p>2011 Honda CR-V, comes certified, features power doors, windows and locks. In great shape for year and mileage!<br /><br />Price does not include licensing and HST</p>

2011 Honda CR-V

307,766 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

12061360

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
307,766KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H31BL808979

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 307,766 KM

2011 Honda CR-V, comes certified, features power doors, windows and locks. In great shape for year and mileage!

Price does not include licensing and HST

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

2011 Honda CR-V