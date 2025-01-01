Menu
<p>2011 Honda Crv, comes certified with safety, in great shape features power windows and doors, cd player audio, cruise control.<br /><br />Price does not include HST and licensing.</p>

2011 Honda CR-V

270,000 KM

Details

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

LX

12635787

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

View Carfax Report
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
270,000KM
VIN 5J6RE4H3XBL808267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Crv, comes certified with safety, in great shape features power windows and doors, cd player audio, cruise control.

Price does not include HST and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-981-0441

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

2011 Honda CR-V