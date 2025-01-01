Menu
Used 2011 Honda CR-V LX for sale in North York, ON

2011 Honda CR-V

240,009 KM

Details Features

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle
12964850

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

Contact Seller

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,009KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H33BL802701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,009 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carview Motors

