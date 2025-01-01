$5,950+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,009KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H33BL802701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,009 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing>
