2011 Honda CR-V

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-727-6835
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE, proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY!
WE'RE LOCATED AT 100 TURBINE DRIVE, UNIT 1. NORTH YORK, ONT.
M9L 2S2. Phone: (416)-727-6835
2011 HONDA CRV, nice and clean, Green colour.
Odometer: 58, 500 KM.
PRICE: $10,200 + TAXES + LICENSING
No hidden fees.
SAFETY CERTIFIED + 1 YEAR WARRANTY ON ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION INCLUDED!
Financing available COME SEE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS
please call to book an appointment to see and test drive
(416)- 727-6835
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2