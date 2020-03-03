Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

LX POWER TRAIN INCLUDED

2011 Honda CR-V

LX POWER TRAIN INCLUDED

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Sale Price

$10,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4774476
  • Stock #: 11115825
  • VIN: 5J6RE3H35BL801706
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE, proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY!

WE'RE LOCATED AT 100 TURBINE DRIVE, UNIT 1. NORTH YORK, ONT.

M9L 2S2. Phone: (416)-727-6835

2011 HONDA CRV, nice and clean, Green colour.

Odometer: 58, 500 KM.

PRICE: $10,200 + TAXES + LICENSING

No hidden fees.

SAFETY CERTIFIED + 1 YEAR WARRANTY ON ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION INCLUDED!

Financing available COME SEE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS

please call to book an appointment to see and test drive

(416)- 727-6835

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

