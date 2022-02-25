Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,480

+ tax & licensing
$17,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$17,480

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271894
  • Stock #: 153848
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H7XBL816968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153848
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda
CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L Automatic 2.4L 4-Cyl Gasoline

Key Features:
*Leather
*Sunroof
* Sports Fabric Seat Material
* Eco Mode and Sport Drive Select Button
* 6.1" Touch Display
* Satellite Radio
* HD radio and 6 Speakers
* Dual Zone Climate Control
* Rear Seats heater duct, Power Windows with Auto Up/Down.
* 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
* Cruise Control
* Security System
* Automatic On/Off Headlights
* Power side mirrors
* Power Windows
* Roof Rails
* 17" Wheel
* Fog lights

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 3.5% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St. , Unit 4 , North York , M3J 1N6
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

