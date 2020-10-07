Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

180,806 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Modena Fine Cars

647-896-3443

TOURING PACKAGE*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*DVD*CE

TOURING PACKAGE*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*DVD*CE

Location

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

180,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6087537
  • Stock #: 3983
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H95BB503221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,806 KM

Vehicle Description

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2011 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING PACKAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONE OWNER, CARFAX AVAILABLE, THIS BEAUTIFUL HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING COMES FULLY LOADED TOP OF THE LINE WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, DVD, POWER SLIDING DOORS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE, MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Front Floor Mats
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
Compass
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic climate control
Heated Passenger Seat
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Ambient Lighting
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Heated Driver Seat
Chrome window trim
Leather shift knob trim
4-Wheel ABS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front stabilizer bar
Front Reading Lights
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Adjustable rear headrests
Heated Side Mirrors
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Door courtesy lights
Conversation mirror
Rearview monitor
Leather door trim
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
4.25 Axle Ratio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Headphone Jacks
Multi-function display
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Third row seat folding
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
1 SUBWOOFER
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
115V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
DVD AUDIO IN-DASH CD
SEPARATE REAR AUDIO
DVD PLAYER VIDEO SYSTEM
POWER REAR QUARTER WINDOWS
REAR VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION
WIRED HEADPHONES
VINYL THIRD ROW SEAT UPHOLSTERY
15GB HARD DRIVE
THIRD ROW CENTER ARMRESTS
AUDIO REMOTE CONTROL

