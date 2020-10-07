2011 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control Front Floor Mats Auto ON/OFF Headlights Intermittent rear wiper External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Compass Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Automatic climate control Heated Passenger Seat Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Ambient Lighting Dual front air conditioning zones Air filtration Front overhead console Seating Heated Driver Seat Trim Chrome window trim Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar Front Reading Lights Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Adjustable rear headrests Heated Side Mirrors FRONT PARKING SENSORS Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Door courtesy lights Conversation mirror Rearview monitor Leather door trim 3-point front seatbelts Leather-trimmed upholstery 4.25 Axle Ratio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Headphone Jacks Multi-function display Impact Absorbing Bumpers Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Third row seat folding BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS 2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS 3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS 1 SUBWOOFER POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM 115V REAR POWER OUTLET(S) 4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE DVD AUDIO IN-DASH CD SEPARATE REAR AUDIO DVD PLAYER VIDEO SYSTEM POWER REAR QUARTER WINDOWS REAR VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION WIRED HEADPHONES VINYL THIRD ROW SEAT UPHOLSTERY 15GB HARD DRIVE THIRD ROW CENTER ARMRESTS AUDIO REMOTE CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.