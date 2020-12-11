Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

168,000 KM

$11,888

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX | POWER DOORS | HEATES SEATS | DVD | PRICE TO SELL

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX | POWER DOORS | HEATES SEATS | DVD | PRICE TO SELL

  Listing ID: 6311538
  Stock #: 9157
  VIN: 5FNRL5H42BB509157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 9157
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda EX Gold Exterior on Beige Interior comes with Power doors , heated seats , DVD and clean carfax , if you looking for loaded and reliable minivan you are more than welcome to Auto Epix  our professional sales team is waiting to assist you .


No documentation No hidden fees. Financing and warranty available on all vehicles.all automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-748-1888 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday By appointment

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Power Sliding Door
Heated Exterior Mirrors

