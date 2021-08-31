2011 Hyundai Accent

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 4 5 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,459 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Wheel Covers

