Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Accent

129,459 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Accent

2011 Hyundai Accent

L COUPE HATCHBACK AUT0 NO A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Accent

L COUPE HATCHBACK AUT0 NO A/C

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1640361290
  2. 1640361297
  3. 1640361302
  4. 1640361309
  5. 1640361315
  6. 1640361320
  7. 1640361326
  8. 1640361332
  9. 1640361339
  10. 1640361348
  11. 1640361352
  12. 1640361356
  13. 1640361360
  14. 1640361363
  15. 1640361370
  16. 1640361383
  17. 1640361388
  18. 1640361399
  19. 1640361419
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

129,459KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8053561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,459 KM

Vehicle Description

COUPE.............HATCHBACK.....................AUTOMATIC...............NO A/C...................KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* ...APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!...............HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION...........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $599 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA..............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................A- Chose your vehicle .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 416-633-8188 .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY,ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 127,080 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 143,139 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 68,448 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory