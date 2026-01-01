Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Elantra

Details Features

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle
14143405

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

  1. 1779555595
  2. 1779555595
  3. 1779555595
  4. 1779555595
  5. 1779555595
  6. 1779555596
  7. 1779555596
  8. 1779555596
  9. 1779555596
  10. 1779555596
  11. 1779555596
  12. 1779555596
  13. 1779555596
  14. 1779555596
  15. 1779555596
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN 5NPDH4AE3BH008885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101996
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive for sale in North York, ON
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 102,139 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Camry XLE for sale in North York, ON
2017 Toyota Camry XLE 220,362 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic EX for sale in North York, ON
2013 Honda Civic EX 185,165 KM $8,888 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2011 Hyundai Elantra