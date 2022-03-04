Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra

216,150 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

L

2011 Hyundai Elantra

L

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-665-1000

Advertised Unfit

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

216,150KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Listing ID: 8540009
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE5BH027180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,150 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Hyundai Elantra
CRUISE CONTROLPOWER LOCKSPOWER WINDOWSA/C

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


647-703-2620


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-665-1000

