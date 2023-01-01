Menu
2011 elantra
touring 
automatic 
certify no extra charge
$5950 plus hst
please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you.

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

236,523 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

236,523KM
Used
VIN KMHDB8AE3BU096511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 elantratouring automatic certify no extra charge$5950 plus hstplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring