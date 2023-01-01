2011 Hyundai Sonata

$11,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 9 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10078293

10078293 Stock #: 6196

6196 VIN: 5NPEC4AC9BH068087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6196

Mileage 136,946 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer rear window defogger TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Front Reading Lights Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto ON/OFF Headlights Chrome window trim Front fog lights Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob trim Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Mechanical Push-Button Start Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Front cupholders Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim 2.89 Axle Ratio Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION TACHOMETER GAUGE 12V POWER OUTLET(S) 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 3 REAR HEADRESTS DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE 2 FRONT HEADRESTS COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.