Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Sonata

158,800 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

  1. 1625672404
  2. 1625672404
  3. 1625672404
  4. 1625672404
  5. 1625672404
  6. 1625672404
  7. 1625672404
  8. 1625672404
  9. 1625672404
  10. 1625672404
  11. 1625672404
  12. 1625672404
  13. 1625672404
  14. 1625672404
  15. 1625672404
  16. 1625672404
  17. 1625672404
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

158,800KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7303808
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC3BH032446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI SONATA GLS
HEATED SEATSSUNROOFBLUETOOTHCRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY AVAILABLE FOR $599

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN!


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2010 Nissan Xterra O...
 288,800 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X6 35i
 229,400 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 184,200 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory