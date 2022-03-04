Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

20,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
AutoPluto

888-507-5798

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Location

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

20,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8526608
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC0BH202522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL Automatic 2.4L 4-Cyl Gasoline

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.


Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
