2011 Jaguar XJ

108,803 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2011 Jaguar XJ

2011 Jaguar XJ

4dr Sdn XJL

2011 Jaguar XJ

4dr Sdn XJL

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,803KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9551563
  Stock #: 3655
  VIN: SAJXA2GB3BLV05970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,803 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 2 KEYS | 5.0L V8 ENGINE | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM 14 SPEAKER INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | MASSAGE SEAST | MULTI LEVEL HEATED SEATS | AIR CONDITONED SEATS | BACK UP CAM | KEYLESS IGNITION | 20 WAY POWERED DRIVER SEAT | STEERIGN WHEEL PADDEL SHIFTERS | CRUISE CONTROL | LEATHER SEATS | LEATHER DASH | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | LUMBAR SUPPORT | MEMORIZED SEATS SETTIGNS | FOLDING REAR SEATS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS | DUAL FRONT SIDE AIR BAGS | FRONT AND REAR HEAD AIR BAGS | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | REAR CLIMATE CONTROL | STABILITY CONTROL | TRACTION CONTROL | CHILD SEATS ANCHORS | REAR DOOR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS | 4 WHEEL ABS BRAKING SYSTEM | ELECTRONIC BRAKEFORCE DISTRIBUTION | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING | DUSK SENSING HEADLAMPS | XENON HIGH INTENITY HEADLAMPS | SELF LEVELING HEADLAMPS | HIGH PRESSURE WASHING HEADLAMPS | PASSENGER HEAD RESTRAINT WHIPLASH PROTECTION SYSTEM | REAR CENTER 3 POINT BELT | REMOTE ANTI THEFT SYSTEM | ENGINE IMMOBILLIZER | AM FM RADIO | 600 WATTS STERO OUTPUT | USB CONNECTION | AUXILIARY INPUT | SATELLITE RADIO | 4 - ONE TOUCH POWER WINDOWS | REMOTE KEYLESS POWER DOOR LOCKS | POWER MIRRORS | HEATED MIRRORS | TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING | SPEED PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING | 12V OUTLETS | FRONT & REAR CUPHOLDERS | REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE | TRUNK LIGHT | ALLOY, WOOD, LEATHER TRIM INSIDE | FRONT & REAR READING LIGHTS | TRIP COMPUTER | COMPASS | TACHOMETER | 19" ALLOY WHEELS | CONTINENTAL TIRES & MUCH MORE!!! 

 

 

****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $399. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C

Prices are subject to finance payment. Cash prices may vary. 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

