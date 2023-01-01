$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-398-8899
2011 Jaguar XJ
4dr Sdn XJL
Location
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9551563
- Stock #: 3655
- VIN: SAJXA2GB3BLV05970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,803 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 2 KEYS | 5.0L V8 ENGINE | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM 14 SPEAKER INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | MASSAGE SEAST | MULTI LEVEL HEATED SEATS | AIR CONDITONED SEATS | BACK UP CAM | KEYLESS IGNITION | 20 WAY POWERED DRIVER SEAT | STEERIGN WHEEL PADDEL SHIFTERS | CRUISE CONTROL | LEATHER SEATS | LEATHER DASH | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | LUMBAR SUPPORT | MEMORIZED SEATS SETTIGNS | FOLDING REAR SEATS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS | DUAL FRONT SIDE AIR BAGS | FRONT AND REAR HEAD AIR BAGS | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | REAR CLIMATE CONTROL | STABILITY CONTROL | TRACTION CONTROL | CHILD SEATS ANCHORS | REAR DOOR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS | 4 WHEEL ABS BRAKING SYSTEM | ELECTRONIC BRAKEFORCE DISTRIBUTION | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING | DUSK SENSING HEADLAMPS | XENON HIGH INTENITY HEADLAMPS | SELF LEVELING HEADLAMPS | HIGH PRESSURE WASHING HEADLAMPS | PASSENGER HEAD RESTRAINT WHIPLASH PROTECTION SYSTEM | REAR CENTER 3 POINT BELT | REMOTE ANTI THEFT SYSTEM | ENGINE IMMOBILLIZER | AM FM RADIO | 600 WATTS STERO OUTPUT | USB CONNECTION | AUXILIARY INPUT | SATELLITE RADIO | 4 - ONE TOUCH POWER WINDOWS | REMOTE KEYLESS POWER DOOR LOCKS | POWER MIRRORS | HEATED MIRRORS | TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING | SPEED PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING | 12V OUTLETS | FRONT & REAR CUPHOLDERS | REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE | TRUNK LIGHT | ALLOY, WOOD, LEATHER TRIM INSIDE | FRONT & REAR READING LIGHTS | TRIP COMPUTER | COMPASS | TACHOMETER | 19" ALLOY WHEELS | CONTINENTAL TIRES & MUCH MORE!!!
****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $399. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.
Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C
Prices are subject to finance payment. Cash prices may vary.
*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From YorkTown Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.