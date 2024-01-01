$10,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
HEMI LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARR
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
219,624KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4RR5GT6BC736351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7507
- Mileage 219,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee HEMI LIMITED, silver color with 219,000km (STK#7507) This vehicle was $11990 NOW ON SALE FOR $10990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.06 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Powertrain
Center limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CARGO NET STORAGE
1 SUBWOOFER
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
0.55 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
30GB HARD DRIVE
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
506 WATTS
BOSTON ACOUSTICS PREMIUM BRAND
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DVD AUDIO IN-DASH CD
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
