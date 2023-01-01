Menu
VEHICLE: 2011 JEEP PATRIOT

******** SOLD AS IS ********

FEATURES: C

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!
--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

        LOCATION

--     Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily
--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 
--     HAGGLE FREE
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY
--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,
-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70
-- Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm
Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

2011 Jeep Patriot

218,814 KM

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4DR

2011 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4DR

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

218,814KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1J4NT2GBXBD132446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

2011 Jeep Patriot