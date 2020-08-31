Menu
2011 Jeep Patriot

213,001 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

north

Location

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

213,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5826356
  • VIN: 1j4nf2gb6bd132015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,001 KM

Vehicle Description

BRAND NEW FRONT AND REAR SUBFRAMES DUE TO RUST .....SO NEW SUBFRAMES VEHICLE WILL LAST ALONG TIME..LIKE NEW UNDERSIDE......THIS IS NOT A REBUILT OR SALVAGE VEHICLE .....JUST INSTALLED NEW SUBFRAMES FOR THE VEHICLES LONGER LASTIN IN OUR WINTERS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

