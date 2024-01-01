Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport | LIFTED | REMOVABLE TOP |
$16,985 + tax & licensing
189,183 KM

2011 Jeep Wrangler

189,183 KM

Details Description

$16,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport | LIFTED | REMOVABLE TOP |

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport | LIFTED | REMOVABLE TOP |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,183KM
VIN 1J4BA3H15BL594505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 189,183 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! **
** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! **


**GORGEOUS RED EXTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY, HEATED MIRROR, AUX PORT, HARD DISK DRIVE, DISC SLOT, REMOVABLE DOORS & ROOF **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-XXXX

647-621-8555

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

