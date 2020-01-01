Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

132,538 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
YorkTown Motors

888-320-9420

Sahara

Sahara

Location

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,538KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6226359
  • Stock #: 3406
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H19BL588721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,538 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA / AWD/ Automatic/ targa/clean carfax

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Targa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

