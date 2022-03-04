2011 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8498042

8498042 VIN: 5xyku3a19bg077338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 210,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

