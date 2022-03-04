$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.
416-271-9996
2011 Kia Sorento
2011 Kia Sorento
EX w/2-Tone Trim
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
210,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8498042
- VIN: 5xyku3a19bg077338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,001 KM
Vehicle Description
CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4