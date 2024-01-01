Menu
<p>LIKE NEW 2011 KIA SOUL 4u AUTO FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY, BRAND NEW BRAKES AND TIRES, DRIVES LIKE NEW! LOW KMS FOR ITS AGE AND NO RUST ON THE VEHICLE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED FOR $6,999 PLUS TAX!!! WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!  FOR MORE INFORMATION OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904</p>

2011 Kia Soul

158,400 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
4U

4U

2011 Kia Soul

4U

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJT2A25B7326569

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,400 KM

LIKE NEW 2011 KIA SOUL 4u AUTO FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY, BRAND NEW BRAKES AND TIRES, DRIVES LIKE NEW! LOW KMS FOR ITS AGE AND NO RUST ON THE VEHICLE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED FOR $6,999 PLUS TAX!!! WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!  FOR MORE INFORMATION OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2011 Kia Soul